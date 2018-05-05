5 for your West Seattle Friday

(Female Rufous Hummingbird, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ST. JOHN’S SALE: Get your rummaging skills in gear for next weekend’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day by going to St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church‘s big rummage sale today and/or tomorrow. Today, it’s on until 7 pm. (3050 California SW)

BILL DAVIE: Alternative folk singer/songwriter/poet performs at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

BASEBALL PLAYOFFS: It’s a must-win game for the West Seattle High School Wildcats in the Metro League tournament, 4 pm today at Southwest Athletic Complex vs. Bishop Blanchet. (2801 SW Thistle)

CORNER BAR: The “monthly neighborhood party” at Highland Park Improvement Club starts at 6 tonight. Featured band this month is One Bad Hat from White Center; DJ Dr. Lehl is spinning, too. (1116 SW Holden)

‘BEAUTY AND THE BEAST’: Madison Middle School‘s presentation of the popular tale is at 7 tonight and 10 am tomorrow in the West Seattle High School Theater. You can buy tickets online – the links are in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

PREVIEW THE WEEKEND … by browsing our complete calendar!