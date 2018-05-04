4 for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

(Photo by Chris Frankovich)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, as we get going on another week:

EZRA FURMAN BOOK READING: Ezra Furman is a singer-songwriter – and an author, too. He’s written a book about Lou Reed‘s “Transformer” and will read from, and sign, it tonight at Easy Street Records, 6 pm. (California/Alaska)

FAMILY STORY TIME: So maybe the kids aren’t quite old enough for a rock ‘n’ roll book reading. No problem – bring them to story time at High Point Library, 6:30 pm. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

PUGET RIDGE NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL: Tonight the group celebrates one full year of meetings! A pizza party is planned, as well as an update from SDOT’s Ching Chan on the work near Sanislo Elementary. 6-8 pm. All welcome, kids included. Different location this month, by the way. (6700 17th SW)

BUDDHIST MEDITATION CLASS: Monday night classes at Sound Yoga (WSB sponsor) with Linda Fane, 7 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (5639 California SW)

