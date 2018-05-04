4 DAYS AWAY! West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on Saturday

Four days until one huge day of buying, selling, trading, and mingling all over the peninsula – we are proud to again present West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on Saturday, May 12th. Official sale hours are 9 am-3 pm, but some are starting early and/or ending late, so be sure to browse the map (clickable and printable versions here) to get all the fine points.

We promised some custom lists culled from among the 330 sales. First one – the benefit sales:

#5: 9410 Delridge Way SW – Fresh Flours is raising money for HONK! Fest West

#19: 8403 9th Ave SW – Girl Scouts

#46: 4853 42nd Ave SW – Veterans’ Administration health-care system

#51: 4321 SW Charlestown St – hurricane survivors

#60: 2306 42nd Ave SW – Friends of the Seattle Public Library pop-up shop

#83: 3855 48th Ave SW – Girl Scouts

#94: 4107 42nd Ave SW – Seattle Lutheran HS Girls’ Basketball

#102: 4142 47th Ave SW – Breast cancer

#141: 4918 SW Dakota St – Urban Homestead Foundation

#148: 2645 California Ave SW – Lafayette Elementary PTA

#176: 3003 61st Ave SW – Log House Museum (Southwest Seattle Historical Society)

#177: 3000 California Ave SW – West Seattle High School Senior Night

#229: 9037 35th Ave SW – YAY Children Preschool

#246: 5637 42nd Ave SW – Mount Hood Kiwanis Camp

#249: 5032 41st Ave SW – Take This

#253: 8436 Fauntleroy Way SW – DKG-funded scholarships for women educators

#330: 10404 34th Ave SW – Westside School Parent Association

More to come!