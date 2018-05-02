2 weeks to West Seattle 5K, and one more day for discount registration

(WSB photo by Leda Costa, from 2017 West Seattle 5K)
The countdown continues – we are now exactly two weeks away from the West Seattle 5K, a fundraiser for the West Seattle High School PTSA, coming up Sunday, May 20th, just after 9 am, starting and finishing at 61st/Alki. (The course, to Luna/Anchor Park and back, closes the road for a few hours.) And tomorrow is the last day for a special discount – so if you sign up now by going here and use the code MAYDAY5, that will save you $5. All ages welcome, as are strollers and (leashed) dogs. We’ve co-sponsored the WS5K every year since its start – see you at the beach on race day!
