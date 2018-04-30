YOUTH SOCCER: HSA Select tryouts starting next week in West Seattle

More youth soccer tryouts ahead! Tim McMonigle sends word of the HSA Select tryouts that start next week:

HSA Select is a program that was started in 2015 to fill the gap between recreational soccer (West Seattle Soccer Club) and premier soccer (Highline Premier FC). Highline Premier FC tryouts were just announced, and we are now announcing tryouts for the HSA Select program. It is a very popular offering, starting with two teams in 2015, six teams in 2016, ten teams in 2017, and we’re planning for twelve teams this year.

The 2018 HSA Select program is for 10-15 year olds (birth years 2003-2008), with tryouts in May and practices and tournaments starting in June (2003 birth year has already had tryouts). The season goes from Sept to Dec, with an optional state tournament in January.

Here are the tryout dates, all at Walt Hundley Playfield – 6920 34th Ave SW, West Seattle

Girls – 2008 – U-11

May 7 & 9

5:50-7:10 pm

Boys – 2008 – U-11

May 7 & 9

5:50-7:10 pm

Girls – 2007 – U-12

May 11 & 14

5:50-7:10 pm

Boys – 2007 – U-12

May 7 & 9

7:15-8:40 pm

Girls – 2006 – U-13

May 11 & 14

5:50-7:10 pm

Boys – 2006 – U-13

May 22 & 24

6:15-7:45 pm

Girls – 2005 – U-14

May 15 & 16

5:50-7:10 pm

Boys – 2005 – U-14

May 15 & 16

5:50-7:10 pm

Girls – 2004 – U-15

May 15 & 16

7:15-8:40 pm

Boys – 2004 – U-15

May 15 & 16

7:15-8:40 pm