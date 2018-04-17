You’re never too young to start volunteering! WestSide Baby recruiting for new Youth Board

It’s National Volunteer Week – and WestSide Baby has an announcement reinforcing that it’s never too soon to start volunteering:

WestSide Baby’s mission is to provide essential items to local children in need by collecting and distributing essentials such as diapers, clothing, equipment and more. Current youth leadership is looking for founding youth board members who are between the ages of 15 and 23, who are passionate about the cause, and who represent the diversity of King County. This opportunity is a call-out to energized individuals with a passion to help others in your community. Applicants need not have ANY prior leadership experience and those who may have experienced adversity or poverty are especially encouraged to apply.

In 2018, WestSide Baby is intentionally working to incorporate the voices of the families we serve with children’s basic needs items into our decision making, planning, and program execution.

We are asking youth mentors, caregivers or school personnel to consider sharing this announcement with youth and encourage them to consider participating in this youth-led action on behalf of WestSide Baby. Applications are available here and will be accepted at youthboard@westsidebaby.org. The organizing leader is a 17 year-old girl attending Garfield High School.

The monthly time commitment is a minimum of 2 hours but the board planning will occur in a teamwork setting to accommodate various availability. Child care is likely to be provided if needed.

Deadline is May 5th, 2018 but interested youth are encouraged to apply early or reach out with questions.

All applications are welcome for the available 10 slots. We are committed to ensuring this board equitably includes broad, diverse community perspectives that will help us bring the youth voice to WestSide Baby. Again, no previous leadership experience is required and membership decisions will be made by the youth leadership and advisors with a primary focus on ensuring geographic, cultural, economic and situational variety in membership

Please consider this chance to engage directly in volunteer work at a leadership level.

Please contact McInnis Woodland with questions at youthboard@westsidebaby.org.