YOU CAN HELP: Project 968 plans benefit workouts to help cancer patient

In the photo above, at right, is Ben Delacour (with his twin sister Alia). He is in the fight of his life and his longtime friend Michael Browder, proprietor of the gym Project 968 (WSB sponsor), invites you to join in a benefit workout next month. He explains:

Ben Delacour and I met in the ’90s as classmates in middle school. He is a wonderful friend, and he needs our help. Ben was recently diagnosed with colon cancer. He and his family have had their lives turned upside down but Ben is strong and he is a fighter. I want to invite all of you – even if you’re not in the West Seattle community – to join me for a weekend boot camp and show our strength for Ben. The boot camp workouts will be free of charge on May 19th at 8 am, 9 am and 10 am. I ask that you please make a donation to the Delacour Family’s GoFundMe in lieu of paying for the boot camp. We ask a suggested donation of $20, but any amount is helpful and greatly appreciated! I believe we as a community can come together to raise the remaining $4000 Ben and his family need. Please take the time to read their story below:

As written by Alia:

On June 15th, 2016, my twin brother Ben had a sudden onset of pain in his side and difficulty breathing. My mom took him to the ER. At first, they thought it could be a kidney stone…but right there, in the ER, we saw that his scans showed he had multiple cancerous growths- Stage 4 metastatic cancer. The cancer started in his colon and spread to his liver and both lungs. We were totally blindsided! Colon cancer has typically been thought of as afflicting only old men, but the occurrence in young people has skyrocketed and it’s unknown why. It still feels absolutely unbelievable that Ben has cancer. He’s always been healthy and there was no clear indication that he was not. He rode his bicycle everywhere and walked dogs for hours on end. Ben is currently under the care of doctors and nurses and receiving treatment at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) and the University of Washington Medical Center (UWMC). On March 2nd, 2018, Ben underwent a liver resection procedure at UWMC performed by a renowned surgeon. We had been told numerous times that he would “never be operable” but then he did! The cancer is not going to be removed from the lungs or colon until a later time. We have been told that it is unlikely that we will find a lung surgeon in this area that will be willing to do the procedure he will need, so travel costs are expected to be significant. We are asking for donations to help make the next steps of treatment possible. I’m a 1st grade teacher in Seattle (Alki Elementary) and my mom just retired from the BNSF railway. Ben is unemployed. Gifted funds will really help the Delacour family in a multitude of ways.

If you have questions about the benefit workout, you can contact Michael at michael@project968.com; his gym is at 4617 37th SW in the West Seattle Triangle.