YOU CAN HELP: Chief Sealth IHS looking for programmers, engineers to volunteer for TEALS program



(WSB photo, November 2016: TEALS founder Kevin Wang and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray at left, visiting CSIHS)

Work in tech? Able to share some time with students? Chief Sealth International High School principal Aida Fraser-Hammer has a request for you:

Chief Sealth International High School is extremely excited to announce that we are entering another year of partnership with the Technology Education And Literacy in Schools (TEALS) Program which provides support to students who want to explore computer science in the classroom. We are now planning for the 2018 – 2019 school year and as in years past, we are reaching out to the West Seattle Community in search of software programmers or engineers willing to share their programming skills with our students. Volunteers are needed in the classroom as team-teachers 2 days per week for the next school year. No teaching experience is necessary; all training and additional supports will be provided by the TEALS program.

TEALS volunteers have enjoyed a successful partnership with Sealth by exposing students to challenging coursework which has been extremely successful in getting students hooked into computer programming and interested in pursuing higher education in the field of computer science. Volunteer training is provided during the summer and involvement in the classroom varies. Volunteers can team-teach or simply help out in the Computer Science classroom. They commit to two days per week during the 1st period of the day which allows them to maintain their regular work schedule.

Past volunteers have provided classroom support to students and have enjoyed helping teach CS in the classroom. Others have actually used the opportunity as a testing ground to explore a career in teaching.

Sealth students started exploring Python in the 2nd semester last year, and although Python mastery is absolutely not a requirement for volunteers, we would be particularly excited if any Python pros would like to help us for next year. Interested CS professionals are encouraged to explore more at the volunteer section of the TEALS website or contact Sealth teacher Luke Azinger (206-252-8550) for more information.