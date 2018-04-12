West Seattle, Washington

Wondering what ever happened to Arbor Heights project at 4220 SW 100th? It’s going back to Design Review

April 12, 2018 4:55 pm
Yet another development note today:

(Project rendering by Lemons Architecture)

Almost two years have passed since we first reported on a project proposed for a small slice of commercial/multifamily-zoned property in Arbor Heights, the former church site at 4220 SW 100th. At the time, the proposal was for nine live-work units; last year, that changed to eight townhouses and one live-work unit. Today, a tentative date was set for the project’s next Southwest Design Review Board meeting, June 7th, more than a year after its second review in April 2017 (WSB coverage here). Its draft “design packet” is also now available (see it here – big PDF). The June 7th hearing is set for 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon)

