Whisky West: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming one of our newest WSB sponsors, Whisky West in Morgan Junction! Here’s what they would like you to know about their business:

Whisky West is a local, family-owned business, operated by Colin and Donna Pickering, who have called West Seattle home for years. After owning and running the Whisky Bar in Seattle’s Belltown, they decided to open a new location a little closer to home.

Whisky West, conveniently located just north of the corner of Fauntleroy Way and California Avenue SW, specializes in whisky, craft cocktails, and good bar food. Colin hails from northern England, where the cuisine has a distinct British flair. Fish & chips, scotch eggs, and meat pies are all standard fare. Whisky is by far not the only standard; the bar boasts 20 rotating beer taps and an exquisite bottle program. Whisky West is proud to feature trivia, whisky tastings, and the occasional music.

As a family-owned place so close to home, the Pickerings’ main goal is to have a comfortable, laid-back place for anyone to hang out and unwind. While there are well-executed craft cocktails on the menu, the bar and staff are not pretentious; it’s the perfect place to stay, and have fun with old friends and new.

The space has changed a lot over the years, from its humble beginnings as a local hardware store to the more recent Feedback Lounge. Since the Pickerings took over the spot, opening in July 2016, the inside has changed considerably, adding lots of light, large windows that can open to the great outdoors in summer, to the warm wood covering the bar, perfect for cozying up in winter. With a local charm and down-home feel, we hope to make you part of the family for years to come!

