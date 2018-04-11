What’s up for your West Seattle Wednesday

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am at High Point Library, bring your wee ones up to one year old for stories, rhymes, and songs. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

NATIVE LEADERS: As previewed here on Tuesday, a discussion of Native issues is planned in “lunch and learn” format, noon-1:30 pm at Bethaday Community Learning Space. (605 SW 108th)

SSC PRESIDENTIAL FINALIST FORUM #2: Second of three forums for the remaining finalists to lead South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). 1:30-2:30 pm, plus 2:30-3 pm Q&A, hear from Dr. Chemene Crawford, currently Vice President for Student Services and Enrollment Management at El Centro College, at Olympic Hall on the south end of campus. (6000 16th SW)

FREE TAX HELP: Just days until the IRS deadline – drop-in tax help 5-9 pm at the West Seattle Food Bank, as explained in our calendar listing. (35th/Morgan)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Monthly meeting of our area’s largest political organization, 7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy. (9131 California SW)

POEMS AND STORIES: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), monthly Poetrybridge event, featuring Matt Briggs and Willie Smith. Free. (5612 California SW)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS UP … via our complete calendar!