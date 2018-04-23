What’s up for your West Seattle Monday

(Horned Grebe in breeding plumage, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights of what’s happening for this sunny Monday:

HELP THE HELPLINE @ ILLUSIONS: Donation drive all week at Illusions Hair Design (WSB sponsor) for the West Seattle Helpline:

***NEW*** Socks & Underwear for Men, Women & Kids! The West Seattle Helpline is in GREAT NEED of ALL sizes! These are staple items that they find are in high demand year round. During regular business hours, you can drop off any ***NEW*** socks &/or underwear into our special dropbox in our salon lobby!

Today’s hours at Illusions are 11 am-8:30 pm. (5619 California SW)

SSC PRESIDENTIAL FINALIST FORUM: 1:30 pm at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), hear from the final of the three remaining finalists for the college presidency, Dr. Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap, who is currently SSC’s Vice President for Student Services. (6000 16th SW)

SSC ADMISSIONS WORKSHOP: Also at South Seattle College, 2-3 pm, prospective students are invited to find out more about, and get help with, the admissions process – details in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

BUSINESS-TAX PUBLIC HEARING: Four City Councilmembers, including West Seattle-residing Lisa Herbold and Lorena González, went public Friday with their proposal for a tax on businesses to raise $75 million a year, three-fourths of it to be used to build low-income housing. 5:30 pm at City Hall downtown, they’re taking comment at a public hearing. See the proposed legislation here, and the proposed spending plan here. (600 4th Ave.)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 6:30 pm at High Point Library, for kids of all ages. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

QUIZ NIGHT: All-ages quiz night at The Skylark, 7:30 pm, with prizes! (3803 Delridge Way SW)

