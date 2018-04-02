What’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

(Cherry blossoms on 64th SW near Constellation Park, photographed by Jim Borrow)

Looking ahead to the rest of your Monday:

COUNCIL VOTE ON PARKING CHANGES: At the 2 pm City Council meeting, a vote is likely on legislation (first introduced last November) changing the city’s rules on offstreet parking – specifically how much is or isn’t required in new buildings, and how existing parking can be used. West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold is proposing one change to what’s going up for a vote, as she explained in her weekly update. As always, the meeting will start with a public-comment period at City Hall. (600 4th Ave.)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 6:30 pm at High Point Library – this is the story time for kids of all ages. Free as always. (35th/Raymond)

PUGET RIDGE NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL: West Seattle’s newest community council meets tonight, 7 pm at the Puget Ridge Cohousing common house:

This month we will have Yun Pitre from Seattle Department of Neighborhoods. She will provide us resources from the city. If, you have specific questions please come to the council. We will be reviewing by-laws as well.

If you’re driving to the meeting, you’re reminded to “please park on 18th and enter through the pathway entrance by the resident parking lot (by the mailbox). There will be signs directing you to the common house!” (7020 18th SW)

QUIZ NIGHT: Looking for Monday night fun? It’s Quiz Night at The Skylark, 7:30 pm, all ages, free, prizes! (3803 Delridge Way SW)

