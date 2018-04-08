West Seattle, Washington

09 Monday

47℉

West Seattle weekend scene: Getting greens in the ground at Puget Ridge Edible Park

April 8, 2018 8:35 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Gardening | Puget Ridge | West Seattle news

(WSB photos)

The weekend weather improved just in time for one of the last spotlight events of the day – this afternoon’s planting party at Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon – map).

Stu Hennessey (above center, standing) and other community members pitched the plan to Seattle Parks 8+ years ago, and the city bought the site with levy money. We reported on the site’s history back in 2011.

Today, volunteers were planting lettuce today; other greens planted earlier in the year are coming in. You can get involved both with tending PREP and sharing in the harvest – monthly work parties are always the second Sunday this time of year, 4-6 pm, so the next one is Sunday, May 13th – bring tools and seeds if you have them!

Share This

No Replies to "West Seattle weekend scene: Getting greens in the ground at Puget Ridge Edible Park"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann