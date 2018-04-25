West Seattle Wednesday: See what’s up besides the sun

Thanks to Lynn Hall for the scene from Tuesday night’s sunset. With another sunny/70s day ahead, sunset-watching should be excellent again tonight – here’s what to do before then:

TWO COMPUTER CLASSES: Seattle Public Library staff teaches two classes at the Senior Center of West Seattle this afternoon:

1-2:30 pm. Computer Basics 2. Work successfully in the Windows environment by learning the most common Windows features, including toolbars, the scroll bar, and text boxes. This class includes a brief intro to Word and Internet Explorer. 3-4:30 pm. Online Self Defense. Browse the internet with safety and security in mind. Learn how to protect your computer and personal information. Topics include anti-virus software, scams/phishing, passwords, and online shopping.

(4217 SW Oregon)

AFTERNOON MOVIE: 1 pm, “Jeopardy” from 1953 is what you’ll see at the Senior Center of West Seattle. $1 members, $2 nonmembers, free popcorn! (4217 SW Oregon)

KIDS’ CAFE AFTERSCHOOL MEALS: Just a reminder about one of our longrunning calendar items – 2:45-3:30 pm at High Point Library, youth 18 and under can get free food, no questions asked. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

HIGHLAND PARK ACTION COMMITTEE COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE: Stop in and talk about Highland Park! Low-key “open-house format” HPAC meeting format this month at historic Highland Park Improvement Club, 7-8:30 pm. (1116 SW Holden)

ARROYOS CITY LIGHT PROJECT OPEN HOUSE: Work starts soon to replace cables and conduit, so if you have questions, Seattle City Light will be at Southwest Library tonight for a 5:30-7 pm open house so you can get answers. (9010 35th SW)

WHAT ELSE, YOU ASK? Just visit our full calendar to see.