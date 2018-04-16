West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Tree blocking SW Juneau stairway

April 16, 2018 12:47 pm
With all the recent rain, the National Weather Service has a region-wide alert up about landslide risk – and here’s a reminder that the same conditions are perilous for trees, too. The one in our photo is blocking the SW Juneau stairway between Delridge and Puget Ridge [map], on the hillside just east of Louisa Boren STEM K-8, to/from 21st SW. We talked with an SDOT crew that was just about to leave after assessing the situation, and they told us it won’t be cleared today, because they don’t have a tree crew available.

