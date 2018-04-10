West Seattle Tuesday: South Delridge, Fauntleroy community meetings, and more!

(Northern Flicker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Here are the highlights of what’s happening around West Seattle for the rest of today/tonight:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE SPECIAL MEETING: As we reported on Monday, South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) is proposing cancellation of its Pastry and Baking Arts program. A special meeting of the president and cabinet is planned at 2 pm:

South Seattle College’s president and cabinet are holding a special meeting from 2 to 3 p.m. on April 10 in the President’s Boardroom (RSB 30) to hear from Pastry & Baking Arts faculty, students, alumni and supporters. The meeting is open to the public. That feedback will help inform the president’s decision on making a closure recommendation to the chancellor.

(6000 16th SW)

SPRING BREAK PROJECT? Maybe the West Seattle Tool Library has what you need. It’s open 5-8 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

SOUTH DELRIDGE COMMUNITY GROUP: Everyone who lives and/or works in South Delridge is welcome at the monthly South Delridge Community Group meeting, 7 pm at Two Fingers Social. And even if you can’t make it to the meeting, SDCG would love to see you at Saturday morning’s community cleanup. (9211 Delridge Way SW)

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Everyone who lives and/or works in Fauntleroy is welcome at the monthly Fauntleroy Community Association board meeting, 7 pm at the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (meeting room right inside the front door). This month’s agenda is in our calendar listing. (9131 California SW)

‘PARKS AND RECREATION’ TRIVIA NIGHT: 7 pm at Ounces: “How much do you know about the gang from Pawnee, IN? Trivia is FREE to play! Prizes for 1st, 2nd & 3rd!” (3809 Delridge Way SW)

FREE LEGAL CLINIC: Call this morning to see if there’s an appointment available during the free community legal clinic offered at the Senior Center of West Seattle, with appointments starting at 7 pm. (4217 SW Oregon)

