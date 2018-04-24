West Seattle Tuesday: Light rail; crime & safety; two dine-out fundraisers; more!

(Caspian Terns are back, reports Mark Wangerin, sharing this photo)

What you can do today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DINE OUT AT JOE’S TO KEEP FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL FREE: 8 am-10 pm, dine at Endolyne Joe’s (WSB sponsor) and part of the proceeds benefit the Fauntleroy Fall Festival (never been? here’s our coverage from last year). Raffle baskets, too. (9261 45th SW)

NIA MOVING TO HEAL: New class starts at High Point Community Center today, 11:45 am – details here. (6920 34th SW)

HELP THE HELPLINE @ ILLUSIONS: Donation drive continues today at Illusions Hair Design (WSB sponsor) for the West Seattle Helpline:

***NEW*** Socks & Underwear for Men, Women & Kids! The West Seattle Helpline is in GREAT NEED of ALL sizes! These are staple items that they find are in high demand year round. During regular business hours, you can drop off any ***NEW*** socks &/or underwear into our special dropbox in our salon lobby!

Today’s hours at Illusions are noon-8:30 pm. (5619 California SW)

DINE OUT FOR ALKI ELEMENTARY: 4-8 pm at Marination Ma Kai, part of the proceeds go to the Alki Elementary PTA: “This is Alki’s first Dine Out of the year and the first at Marination in over 2 years! Let’s show our community how Alki SHOWS UP and supports local businesses while rubbing elbows with Alki families and supporting Alki PTA and the students of Alki Elementary! Hope to see you there!” (1660 Harbor SW)

LIGHT-RAIL DECISIONMAKING ROLLS ON: The Stakeholder Advisory Group for the Sound Transit West Seattle/Ballard light-rail extensions meets again today, just one week after the last meeting due to scheduling quirks, as the process of getting to a “preferred alternative” for the route and station locations continues. Public welcome, though there’s no spoken comment opportunity. 5-8 pm at ST’s Ruth Fisher Boardroom on the south side of downtown. (401 S. Jackson)

WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT SHOWCASE: As previewed here Monday, you’re invited, 6-8 pm, to see students in the Career Tech Education and Art Department showcase what they’ve been working on. In the Commons at WSHS. (3000 California SW)

ARBOR HEIGHTS SIDEWALK PROJECT MEETING: 6-8 pm at Arbor Heights Elementary, come get information, and answers to your questions, about the upcoming sidewalk project on 35th SW, which also includes drainage work that will close part of the street. Here’s our preview. (3701 SW 104th)

PATHFINDER K-8 PTSA: 6:30-8:30 pm at the school:

Need support when it comes to technology and parenting? Not sure what social media is safe and what isn’t? Come join us for an informative presentation and discussion about navigating parenting in the digital world we live in. Guest speaker Jo Langford — local therapist, sex educator, and dad — will present to us “Digital Parenting for Digital Kids.” Learn how to up your parenting game with understanding “platinum rules” of behaving online with an audience and the “Three M’s” (Maintenance, Monitoring and Mentorship) of a high-quality conversation about what their online interactions actually look like. In addition, we will have PTSA news, a Principal report from David and Spirit Wear on sale (cash or check). Questions: Email us at president@pathfinderk8ptsa.org

(1901 SW Genesee)

HIGHLINE PREMIER FC SOCCER TRYOUTS: They start tonight, as previewed here earlier this week: Boys and girls, 2009 and 2010, 6-7:30 pm tonight, at Walt Hundley Playfield. (34th/Myrtle)

WEST SEATTLE BLOCK WATCH CAPTAINS NETWORK: Would you recognize signs of human trafficking? That’s the spotlight topic at tonight’s WSBCWCN meeting, 6:30 pm at the Southwest Precinct, along with updates from local police. (2300 SW Webster)

LOTS MORE, SO PLEASE BROWSE OUR FULL CALENDAR … by going here.