West Seattle Tuesday: From food to fashion, plus whales, music, more!

Lively Tuesday around West Seattle – here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CHILDREN’S THEATER: 11 am, fun interactive Japanese folk tales for ages 2 and up – details in our calendar listing. At Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor), in Adams Hall. (3940 41st SW)

DINE OUT FOR LAFAYETTE: 4-8 pm at Marination Ma Kai, enjoy dinner with a view, while helping students at Lafayette Elementary School, who will benefit from part of the proceeds. (1660 Harbor SW)

WESTWOOD-ROXHILL-ARBOR HEIGHTS COMMUNITY COALITION: 6 pm at Southwest Library, come get involved in helping your community! All welcome. Here’s our report on last month’s meeting. (9010 35th SW)

LEARN ABOUT THE LEVIES: 6:30 pm at Madison Middle School, it’s the second of five meetings around the city that Seattle Public Schools is holding for input into, and information about, next year’s BEX V and Operations levies. Here’s our most-recent report on how the former – a six-year levy that includes school rebuilds and other major projects – might affect West Seattle. (3429 45th SW)

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS, LOCATION CHANGE: 6:30 pm, this month’s WSBC meeting is at Neighborhood House High Point: “Come join us to plan activities and advocate for sustainable, healthy transportation.” (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

YOUNG DESIGNERS’ FASHION SHOW: Miss Reese’s Fashion Club has a runway show tonight at VAIN West Seattle (WSB sponsor) in The Junction – young designers ages 7-10 modeling their own creations! Everybody welcome! (4513 California SW)

THE WHALE TRAIL’S MONTHLY MEETUP: 6:30 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), you’re invited to The Whale Trail‘s monthly meetup, free and open to the public, all ages:

There are just 76 individuals in the Southern Resident Killer Whale population (J, K and L pods), nearing their historical low. The threats that have brought these beloved and iconic pods to the edge of extinction are all human-caused: lack of salmon, toxin accumulations, and stress and noise from boats. Together, we can make a difference for the orcas – if we act now, and work together. Join us to become part of the solution for the southern residents. Learn more about the issues, and get up to speed on current initiatives. Join a sub-pod, and put your skills to work for the whales. It’s all hands on deck for the orcas! Bring your ideas, your questions, and a snack to share. Please register at brownpapertickets.com so we know how many people to expect. Whale Trail meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at C&P Coffee in West Seattle. Meetings are free and open to the public. Donations are welcome.

(5612 California SW)

DENNY CONCERT: 7 pm, Denny International Middle School‘s Senior Chamber Band is in concert at Chief Sealth International High School Auditorium next door. (2600 SW Thistle)

