West Seattle Thursday: Free tax help; Design Review for Junction project; more!

(Photo by Larry Nitkey – bald eagles atop Holy Family on Wednesday night)

Looking ahead at the rest of your Thursday, with highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TINKERLAB: 4 pm at High Point Library, this STEM-themed craft activity invites all ages to take on the “Circuits Challenge” today. Free as always. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

FREE TAX HELP: That IRS deadline is getting ever closer. Tonight you have another chance to get free tax help, no appointment necessary, 5-9 pm at the West Seattle Food Bank. Our calendar listing explains what you need to bring. (35th SW/SW Morgan)

4417 42ND SW DESIGN REVIEW: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, the Southwest Design Review Board takes another look at this Junction project, described on its official city page as “a 4-story apartment building containing 58 units and 4 live-work units” with 26 underground parking spaces. See the project design packet here (PDF). The meeting will include a public-comment period. (4217 SW Oregon)

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: Live/work/study/do business in White Center and/or vicinity? Its community council meets tonight at the North Highline Fire District‘s HQ – see the agenda here. (1243 SW 112th)

READ THE KORAN IN 4 WEEKS: First Lutheran Church of West Seattle pastor Rev. Ron Marshall starts the next session of his long-running course tonight, 7 pm – inquire ASAP to see if there’s room. (4105 California SW)

‘A CHORUS LINE’: Second-to-last chance to see this year’s student musical at West Seattle High School, presented by the Drama Club and Music Department, as previewed here. 7:30 pm curtain. (3000 California SW)