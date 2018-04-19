West Seattle Thursday: EC Hughes playground overhaul; WS Neighborhood Greenway; Design Review x 2; Alki CC; more!

(Thinking summer yet? Photo by Jim Edwards @ Colman Pool, where pump work is under way to prepare for May 26th season start)

Highlights of what’s happening for the rest of your Thursday:

ART FOR PRESCHOOLERS: 11:30 am at Delridge Library, for 2- to 5-year-olds and their parents/caregivers. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE NEIGHBORHOOD GREENWAY: 4:15-5:45 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, it’s the second and final drop-in session where you can find out about the greenway project and some of its newly revealed components, including the extension into North Admiral. Also be sure to respond to this survey, which has specifics on features and routing. (2306 42nd SW)

ADOPT-A-STREET CLEANUP: Join the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 pm for a cleanup – perfect weather! Details in our calendar listing. (California/Charlestown)

EC HUGHES PLAY AREA RENOVATION: What’s important to you when the play area at EC Hughes Playground gets overhauled soon? Be at the first Seattle Parks meeting, 5-6:30 pm at Southwest Teen Life Center. Bring the kid(s)! And be sure to complete this survey, too. (2801 SW Thistle)

DESIGN REVIEW FOR 2-BUILDING PROJECT: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, the two-building project at 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW and 4721 38th SW gets its second look from the Southwest Design Review Board. See the design packets in our preview. The meeting will include a public-comment period. (4217 SW Oregon)

ENVIRONMENTAL SLAM: Students from five schools – three in West Seattle – will be making presentations during this event at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center; mixer at 6:30 pm, presentations at 7. Details here. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

NO TIMEBANK MEETING: The West Seattle Timebank wants to remind members that it’s NOT having a general meeting tonight after all.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm at Alki UCC. The agenda is in our calendar listing. (6115 SW Hinds)

LIVE IN-STORE CONCERT: 7 pm at Easy Street Records, see Sir Coyler & His Asthmatic Band / Second Hand Suits perform! All ages, free. (California/Alaska)

SOUTH SOUND TUG AND BARGE: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern, no cover, 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

AND SO MUCH MORE! Go browse our complete calendar.