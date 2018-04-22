West Seattle Sunday: Happy Earth Day!

(Pelagic Cormorant in breeding plumage, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Here are the highlights of what’s up for your Sunday, including Earth Day events (if you’re leaving the peninsula, remember the NB I-5 alert):

RIDE FOR MAJOR TAYLOR: This fundraising bicycle ride will go from White Center to Tacoma to Vashon to Fauntleroy and back to WC, starting at 8 this morning – full details in our preview. (11050 10th SW)

EARTH DAY EDITION OF RECYCLE ROUNDUP: Don’t need it? Not selling it at West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day? Is it on the “accepted” list? Take it to Fauntleroy Church, 9 am-3 pm, where 1 Green Planet is waiting for you. No charge, though $ donations are welcome. (9140 California SW)

EARTH DAY WORK PARTY AT AVALON/HARBOR: Maybe you go through here to get to Alki … to get to the bridge … from the bridge … to Luna Park businesses … or all of the above! Today, spend a little time to do a lot of good, 9 am-11:30 am, as previewed here. Just show up! (Meet across from 2918 SW Avalon Way)

EARTH DAY AT WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Langley Fine Gardens is back for the gardening season starting today with their fabulous Vashon Island-grown plants. That’s just part of what you’ll find in the street in The Junction, 10 am-2 pm. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

EARTH DAY POTLUCK @ DRAGONFLY PARK: 11 am-2 pm, come meet your neighbors, bring something to share, maybe even help out a bit with keeping the park beautiful. More info here. (28th SW/SW Yancy)

WESTSIDE BABY’S COMMUNITEA: New location downtown for WestSide Baby‘s big benefit (with co-sponsors including WSB), 2 pm at the Sheraton downtown. (1400 6th Ave.)

EARTH DAY CONCERT: “The Alaska Suite,” at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2 pm, with the Nelda Swiggett Quintet. Admission free. (7141 California SW)

JENNA VIVRE: Catch the singer/songwriter live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

‘TWELFTH NIGHT’ FINALE: Today’s 3 pm matinee is your last chance to catch Twelfth Night Productions‘ performance of “Twelfth Night” at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. Details and ticket info here. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

‘AN OCTOROON’: First matinee for ArtsWest‘s new production of this award-winning play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Brandon J. Simmons. 3 pm. Get tickets here. (4711 California SW)

LUCY COOKE – ‘THE TRUTH ABOUT ANIMALS’: Town Hall is back at Westside School (WSB sponsor), 6 pm: “With excerpts from her book ‘The Truth About Animals,’ filmmaker Lucy Cooke takes us on a worldwide journey to observe the bizarre behavior of animals in the wild.” More details and ticket info here. (10404 34th SW)

‘THE PORTABLE DOROTHY PARKER’ FINALE: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall, the end of the three-night Pacific Northwest premiere run of “the labor of love by playwright Annie Lux, director Lee Costello, and actress Margot Avery.” (7904 35th SW)

