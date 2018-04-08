West Seattle Sunday: From Catsino to Correo Aereo, and more – plus a traffic alert

We start with this morning’s big traffic alert:

VIADUCT CLOSURE: One more reminder that the Emerald City Ride is happening on NB Highway 99 this morning, and that means no motorized traffic – until 9:30 am, all the way from here to the north end of the Aurora Bridge; until 11:30 am, from here to Western Avenue.

Now, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE ZUMBINI DEMO: For kids up to 4 years old and their parent/caregiver – free demo class at Lee’s Martial Arts, 9:30-10:15 am. (3270 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: In the street, 10 am-2 pm – vegetables, fruit, meat, cheese, flowers, beverages, prepared foods, more – and shop your Junction retailers while you’re there! (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

MEET THE GREYHOUNDS: Meet-and-greet at MudBay‘s Admiral store with Greyhound Pets Inc., 11 am-1 pm. (2611 California SW)

CATSINO: Play games and bid, to help animals and their advocates! 2-6 pm, the annual fun(draiser) is happening at Beveridge Place Pub in Morgan Junction. 21+. Details in our calendar listing. (6413 California SW)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: One week later this month because of Easter and Passover last weekend. 2 pm at Arrowhead Gardens, all are welcome to come hear updates on the city-sanctioned encampment on Myers Way, and to ask questions. (9200 2nd SW)

CORREO AEREO: Award-winning Latin American music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

LADIES’ MUSICAL CLUB: Free classical concert at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 3 pm, “featuring songs by Janet Anderson and vocal works from 20th-century American opera.” (2306 42nd SW)

PREP PLANTING PARTY: Great way to wrap up your weekend – come help with planting at Puget Ridge Edible Park! 4-6 pm. (5265 18th SW)

BLUE AVENUE, FEVER POINT, LUBEDO: Three local bands at The Skylark, 5 pm, $5 cover, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

