West Seattle Sunday: Easter 2018, and more!

(Photo by John Westrock, shared via the WSB Flickr page)

It’s Easter Sunday, and Passover continues. From our Easter Etc. Guide and year-round West Seattle Event Calendar – plus a few other notes – here’s the list for today:

SPRING SCHEDULE: Washington State Ferries‘ spring schedule is now in effect, as previewed last night.

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE AT FOREST LAWN: 6 am, Forest Lawn Cemetery (WSB sponsor) in High Point. It’ll move inside if the weather’s bad. (6701 30th SW)

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE AT ALKI BEACH: The West Seattle UCC churches are again joining for a sunrise service on the beach. 6:30 am, rain or shine! (Alki/57th SW)

OTHER EASTER SERVICES: 17 churches sent us their Holy Week/Easter schedules (thank you!) – see our guide for the times and locations of what they’re doing today/tonight.

(“Early Easter Bunny” that Paul Taylor photographed on Saturday in his North Admiral yard)

CHURCH EGG HUNTS: Several of the churches that sent us their schedules included plans for egg hunts today, too – check the guide for times and locations!

CHURCH BREAKFASTS/BRUNCHES: Also part of some churches’ listings in the guide.

EAGLES’ EASTER BRUNCH: The West Seattle Eagles invite you to Easter Brunch, 9 am-1 pm,

open to the public, kid-friendly:

Roast Beef, Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Biscuits & Gravy, Omelet Bar, Eggs to Order, Potatoes, Waffles with Strawberries & Whipped Cream, Confections, Fruit, Salad, Juice, Coffee, and Tea. $12 Adults

$5 Children 10 and under

(4426 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Yes, even on Easter, the market is still on! 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

NO CAMP SECOND CHANCE ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING: Though the <strong>Community Advisory Committee for West Seattle’s city-sanctioned encampment usually meets on first Sundays, this month it meets next week (2 pm, April 8th, Arrowhead Gardens) because of the holiday.

(We don’t usually compile a closed/open list for Easter, but if you have or encounter a business that’s closed or keeping different hours, post a comment, or text us – 206-293-6302 – thank you!)