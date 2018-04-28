WEST SEATTLE SUMMER CAMP: New Camp Long program for teens

(Photo courtesy Seattle Parks)

This weekend we’ll be featuring some of your summer-camp options, since school’s out in just two months. First: Sheila Brown from Camp Long wants to make sure people know about the new Survivor Quest Summer Youth Camp, a day camp to introduce “youth ages 12-15 to wilderness survival, backpacking skills, first aid, environmental science, and more. As explained on Parkways:

In an effort to individualize education, campers are given the opportunity build some of the SurvivorQuest curriculum. On the first day of each five-day session, campers and counselors will plan the week’s activities together to incorporate campers’ goals into the planned survival and environmental learning objectives. Not only will they learn survival skills and environmental science, but they will get to choose outdoor skills to focus on for the week.

Another component of this camp is that six of the eight sessions of SurvivorQuest include Camp Long’s 4-H Challenge Course and the famous Schurman Rock for facilitated rock climbing. … Camp Long’s Challenge Course facilitators follow the principles of Experiential Education, with heavy focus on team-building, communication, decision-making, and accountability.

SurvivorQuest starts the week of July 2nd and runs for eight weeks. Each session lasts five days, Monday through Friday. The camp is held at Camp Long, except for the weeks of July 23rd and 30th, which will be at Schmitz Park, and will not include the 4-H Challenge Course. Sessions cost $325, with scholarships and sibling discounts available. … For more information or to register your teen, call Camp Long at 206-684-7434.