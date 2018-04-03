West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle scene: Young designers model their creations in runway show at VAIN

April 3, 2018 11:43 pm
These creative young West Seattleites have been studying fashion design for the past quarter, and tonight at VAIN in The Junction (WSB sponsor), they took to the runway to show off their creations. Proud relatives were there to cheer, and snap:

The nineteen students have been learning design in the Miss Reese Fashion Club at West Seattle Art Nest. She of course was at tonight’s show too:

Her students created fashions based on artworks that they had seen and appreciated.

Miss Reese also teaches at some local schools.

1 Reply to "West Seattle scene: Young designers model their creations in runway show at VAIN"

  • Out for a Walk. April 4, 2018 (12:13 am)
    This is absolutely wonderful!  Did not know of this opportunity for new/ young fashion designers and, what  great news to learn they are here in West Seattle!  Gives me hope that Our city and  cherished West Seattle neighborhood may survive all the recent turmoil of growth. There is way too much depressing news  in the headlines.  Stories like this show the young folks may help lead  us in finding our way forward. The  styles are very appealing.  Kudos to the young designers!  You have given me hope and made my day !  

