West Seattle scene: Drummer under the bridge

April 28, 2018 11:09 am
5 COMMENTS
 |   Seen around town | West Seattle news

Some days back, we got a couple texts about someone with a full drum set, set up out in the parking area along Spokane Street under the West Seattle Bridge. We went by and saw the drums … but the drummer was nowhere in sight. Then we discovered via Twitter that Byron of BikeHugger.com had spotted the drummer one recent evening and recorded him. Byron gave us permission to use his video; he doesn’t know the mystery drummer’s backstory either. Do you?

5 Replies to "West Seattle scene: Drummer under the bridge"

  • Gill April 28, 2018 (11:32 am)
    

    Thank you, Byron, for sharing!

  • Kalo April 28, 2018 (12:13 pm)
    

    Practice “studio”? At least the neighbors won’t complain about the noise!

  • Anthony April 28, 2018 (12:44 pm)
    

    Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute?

  • LyndaB April 28, 2018 (12:45 pm)
    

    I have seen this fellow before at the same place driving by last year I think.  Hopefully, someone will find out who he is!

  • NW April 28, 2018 (1:13 pm)
    

    Climate change has increased the bare chested in the region in my own observations. Thanks for sharing the video bike hugger.

