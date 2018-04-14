West Seattle Saturday: Run, ride, swim, talk, watch, listen, learn, clean …

(Friday morning rainbow, photographed from Gatewood, shared via text)

Welcome to the weekend! Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER’S 8TH ANNIVERSARY WEEKEND: Today’s events at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) include the 8 am Mizuno group run and 7 pm Casino Night at the shop – full details in our calendar listing. (2743 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE LINUX USER GROUP’S ANNIVERSARY BREAKFAST: 9 am at Be’s Restaurant in The Junction, as previewed here. (4509 California SW)

TAI CHI AT THE BEACH: Second session of the season with Caylen Storm! 9 am, meet by Alki Statue of Liberty. Yes, it goes on in the rain – we saw that firsthand last week. Admission by donation. (61st SW/Alki SW)

SOUTH DELRIDGE COMMUNITY CLEANUP: 10-11 am, join South Delridge Community Group for an hour of cleaning up. Bring gloves, bags, pickers, buckets, whatever you can use to help. (Meet at 18th/Trenton)

PAC-12 BEACH VOLLEYBALL AT ALKI: Starting at 10 am, the first-ever Pac-12 North Invitational Tournament hits Alki Beach for the first of two days of beach volleyball. Today’s schedule:

10 am – Washington vs. California

11 am – Oregon vs. Stanford

12 pm – Washington vs. USC

1 pm – Oregon vs. California

2 pm – USC vs. Stanford

Five courts will be going simultaneously, as explained here. (57th SW/Alki SW)

FREE TAX HELP: Two places to get it today, with the IRS deadline almost here – 10 am-5 pm by appointment, at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW); 10 am-2 pm, no appointment required, at West Seattle Food Bank (35th/Morgan).

TALK ABOUT THE WEST SEATTLE NEIGHBORHOOD GREENWAY: 10:30 am-noon, you’re invited to drop in at Uptown Espresso in The Junction and talk with SDOT reps about the project, now expected to stretch all the way to North Admiral. You can also take a survey online, too. All the info’s here. (California/Edmunds/Erskine)

APRIL POOLS DAY: Learn about safety and then enjoy a free swim at Southwest Pool, 10:30 am-noon! (2801 SW Thistle)

OPEN HOUSE: West Seattle Nursery‘s spring open house, 11 am-2 pm, with coffee, food, and presentations/workshops – see the schedule here. (California/Brandon)

CYCLE CLUB: Meet up at Ounces in North Delridge at 12:30 pm for a 60- to 90-minute ride – details here. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

‘TWELFTH NIGHT’: Jazz and blues are part of a New Orleans-set version of the Shakespeare classic, presented by Twelfth Night Productions, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. Ticket info in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FULL LIFE CRISIS AND 3 MORE: 8:30 pm is the start of tonight’s four-band bill at The Skylark, beginning with Full Life Crisis. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

WHAT ELSE IS UP? You can see it all on our complete calendar.