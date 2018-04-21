West Seattle Saturday: Record Store Day, Duwamish Alive, Healthy Kids Day, homelessness forum, theater x 3, more!

Watch out for the Canada goslings along Harbor Avenue SW! David Hutchinson shared the photograph and reminder. Speaking of traffic alerts, remember all the I-5 ramp/lane closures this weekend. Now, on to all the reasons NOT to leave our area!

RECORD STORE DAY: This national near-holiday is huge at Easy Street Records, which opens at 7 am. The big day includes performances – Noah Gundersen at 5 pm, Hyways at 7 pm. More info here! (California/Alaska)

TAI CHI AT ALKI: 9 am by Statue of Liberty Plaza, it’s the third Saturday of the season for Tai Chi at the beach with Caylen Storm. By donation. (61st/Alki)

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION SPRING CLEAN: Volunteers welcome! 9 am-noon, starting with breakfast at Junction Plaza Park. Just show up! (42nd SW/SW Alaska)

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: 9 am-3 pm, the Bloodmobile is in The Junction. Walk-ups welcome; closed 11 am-noon for break time. More info in our calendar listing. (42nd SW/SW Alaska)

HEALTHY KIDS DAY: 10 am-1 pm at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor), the annual free and fun celebration, nonmembers welcome too – see our preview for more on what’s happening, including the performance schedule. All ages! (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

DUWAMISH ALIVE! 10 am-2 pm, the multi-location work party celebrates Earth Day all around our area, supporting our region’s only river, and its watershed. Go here to see where you can volunteer. Opening ceremonies are at T-107 Park in West Seattle, with this schedule:

9:45 – James Rasmussen, Stewardship

9:50 – Blake WhiteWolf Shelafoe, Duwamish Tribe Welcoming

9:55 – Commissioner Ryan Calkins: Emission reduction in the Puget Sound, 2016 Air Emission Initiative

10:00 – Steve Metruck – Port Projects from EPA & hiring an Equity Person and near

10:10 – Mayor Jenny Durkan

And then it’ll be time to dig in. (4700 W. Marginal Way SW)

GARDEN CENTER OPEN HOUSE, WITH FREE COMPOST: 10 am-3 pm open house at the Garden Center on the north side of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus – including free bulk compost (bring your own shovel and container)! Details in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS CLOSED: As noted here earlier this week, Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) in The Junction is closed today because they’ll be at the Tacoma Guitar Festival. Back to regular hours next week! (4736 California SW)

FRY-BREAD CLASS: At the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse, the tribe’s chair Cecile Hansen is teaching a class in making fry bread, 11 am-1 pm – info here, including another date coming up if you miss today. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

FORUM ON HOMELESSNESS: 1 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, you’re invited to the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce-hosted forum on homelessness – from how the crisis happened, to what you can do. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

ROLLER DERBY: 5:45 pm doors at Southgate Roller Rink: “Watch Rainier Roller Girls take on Rose City’s Heartless Heathers in a Mean Girls vs. Heathers sneer-down, our 4th bout of the season. Wear your scrunchies!” More info in our calendar listing. (9646 17th SW)

‘THE PORTABLE DOROTHY PARKER’: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall, second of three nights for the Pacific Northwest premiere, with Margot Avery as Dorothy Parker; the playwright is Annie Lux, and the director is Lee Costello. More info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

‘TWELFTH NIGHT’: 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, second-to-last chance to see this jazzy, bluesy version of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” presented by West Seattle-headquartered Twelfth Night Productions. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

‘AN OCTOROON’: First weekend for the new ArtsWest production – curtain time 7:30 pm. (4711 California SW)

