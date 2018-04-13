WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANTS: Admiral McDonald’s makeover under way

(WSB photo)

Thanks for the tips about remodeling under way at the McDonald’s in Admiral (3003 California SW). This is the first week of a six-week overhaul, inside and out, owner/operator Alia Abboud told WSB during an interview at the restaurant this afternoon.

First – the drive-through is closed right now but the lobby is open (and if you don’t want to go in, you can still order via mobile – it’ll be brought out to you in the parking lot – or home/office delivery via Uber Eats). In a few weeks, depending on how things go, the partial closure will be reversed – the drive-through will reopen when the exterior work is done, and the lobby will close for a few weeks, Abboud told us.

If you’ve seen the recently rebuilt McDonald’s in White Center – this will be a lot like that, though this site is getting a remodel, not a rebuild. It’s part of the corporation’s Experience of the Future initiative, and will include a two-sided ordering kiosk inside, similar to these:

(Photo courtesy McDonald’s)

No, that won’t mean job cuts, says Abboud, who employs “close to 40 people” at this location – she says she’s actually adding people, so that there will be an employee to assist people with the kiosk. The seating area and restrooms will get “extensive” upgrades, too, as will the lighting – energy-saving conversion to LED, inside and out – and the menu boards for the drive-through. Since the site is small, it will continue to have a single drive-through lane, with no revision of traffic patterns planned.

“We hope the neighborhood will like it,” says Abboud, who also runs the Morgan Junction McDonald’s, which she says is in line for the overhaul within the next two years. Other aspects of the restaurant already have been evolving, not the least of which includes the chain’s move to use fresh beef, which, Abboud points out, required a change in various procedures. The modern-look remodel also will be accompanied by new uniforms, a “brand-new experience for everybody” – workers as well as customers.

McDonald’s regional media liaison tells WSB that 155 restaurants in the Pacific Northwest region (which also includes Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, and Montana) have upgraded to the Experience of the Future, and almost 200 more will do so before year’s end. Six of the overhauled locations are in the Seattle area.