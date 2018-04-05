West Seattle restaurant Circa, celebrating 20 years: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming Admiral District restaurant Circa as a new West Seattle Blog sponsor! Here’s what proprietors Gretchen and Bill would like you to know about their restaurant, now celebrating 20 years in business:

We are the perfect microcosm of West Seattle. We’ve been in the Admiral District for 20 years! We have plenty of regulars who have been here since year 1. We have 6 amazing servers who have been at Circa well over 10 years and plenty of new, wonderful staff. But, people aren’t eating at Circa because of its longevity – they keep coming back because our food is consistently great.

We make just about everything in house – sauces, gnocchis, cake, gumbo, and hand-formed burger patties. Everything we source is of the highest quality: Painted Hills beef, all-natural chicken and lamb, fresh produce. We are a “New American” restaurant so we have a little something for everyone. Some of our house favorites over the years are our killer meatloaf with veal demi-glace and red potato mashers, steak salad, pork mole enchiladas, 8 oz. hamburger on Macrina brioche. We have casual food (great fish and chips) to upscale regional (shrimp grits with caviar butter). I could go on and on.

We have also always been very kid friendly with a variety of kid meals and a small library and toy box for kids to raid when they arrive. Circa was my 3 boys’ favorite restaurant growing up and I’ve loved that they felt welcome there. You should have seen the look on their faces when we told them we were buying it 2 years ago! That being said, we also have a beautiful bar to sit at. 14 beers on tap, a good wine selection, and full cocktail bar. All bias aside, Circa is the perfect neighborhood bar and grill. You will feel welcome and leave very satisfied.

Repeat patrons say: Don’t EVER change your steak salad, meatloaf, or chocolate cake. Seriously, we hear it all the time! Trust me, I wouldn’t touch those recipes with a 10 foot pole. Having been a server here for over a decade before becoming an owner, I know what NOT to touch :) I also can’t tell you how often over the years we have customers tell us about a big life event that Circa reminds them of, whether it’s a chance meeting with a future spouse, an oasis during a tough time in life, an aging grandparent’s favorite meal, even a new mom’s water breaking! Our bar and longtime bartenders are a favorite draw for those looking to just slip out of the house and feel welcomed and relax. These small things in life are what so many of us need to recharge. Circa has provided that for so many, for so long. It is a great source of pride for all of us who turn Circa‘s wheels.

Here’s how else Circa supports the community: Having 3 kids in this community we donate considerably to nearly all of the schools in the immediate area. We’ve also done fund drives for different causes, including staff. If anyone has a group we could contribute to or benefit from … give me a ring! (206-923-1102)

Circa is at 2605 California SW, open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.

We thank Circa for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.