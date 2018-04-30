WEST SEATTLE OUTDOOR MOVIES: Help choose the 2018 lineup! Sponsors sought, too

(WSB photo, August 2017)

Another one of the fun events getting ever-closer is the West Seattle Outdoor Movies series, presented by the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) with the West Seattle Junction Association in the “festival street” outside the Y. Every year, WSB readers help determine the lineup; this year, the YMCA and WSJA have pre-vetted a list of 9 movies from which they hope to present 6 favorites, so you’re invited to speak up for one you really want to see, or which six you would pick, or even rank all nine in your order of preference:

• Coco

• Jumanji

• Black Panther

• Wonder Woman

• Star Wars: Last Jedi

• Paddington 2

• A Wrinkle In Time

• Peter Rabbit

• Secret Life of Pets

The series runs six consecutive Saturday nights, starting July 21st. Please post your vote/ranking/etc.in the comment section below!

P.S. Whether or not you want to offer an opinion on the movies, here’s another way to be part of WSOM – sponsorship! We’re already in again this year as media sponsor. But lots of support is needed – renting popular movies for public screenings gets more expensive every year! There are a variety of sponsorship levels (see them here) – as WSJA’s Lora Swift puts it, ways to “power up.” Whichever level you choose, you can sign up and pay here.