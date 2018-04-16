West Seattle Monday: Puget Ridge playground-design discussion, and more!

(Dunlin, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTHWEST SEATTLE YOUTH ALLIANCE: Noon-1 pm meeting at Neighborhood House High Point for this group of community members involved in youth drug/alcohol-abuse prevention. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

AFTERNOON BOOK GROUP: 2 pm at Southwest Library. This month’s title is “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot. All welcome! (9010 35th SW)

PUGET RIDGE PLAYGROUND: This is one of the local playgrounds getting an overhaul, and you are invited to the first community meeting 5-6:30 pm at Sanislo Elementary to tell Seattle Parks what you’d like to see. Bring the kids! (1812 SW Myrtle)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 6:30 pm at High Point Library – for kids of all ages. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

QUIZ NIGHT: Monday quiz night at The Skylark, 7:30 pm, all ages, prizes! (3803 Delridge Way SW)

