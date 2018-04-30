West Seattle Monday: Delridge Triangle planning; postseason baseball; more!

(Photo by Eric Bell, who spotted this open-water swimmer and others while kayaking off Alki on Sunday)

Opportunities for your West Seattle Monday:

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: If you can donate blood, and are on the peninsula this afternoon, consider donating at the mobile blood drive outside the Masonic Center, 12:30-3 pm – details here. (4736 40th SW)

DELRIDGE TRIANGLE PLANNING: As previewed here last week, Friends of the Delridge Triangle are moving ahead with plans to get help making it more of a “safe and usable community space,” and you are invited to bring your ideas and energy tonight, 6:30-8 pm at Two Fingers Social (all ages welcome) right across the street. (9211 Delridge Way SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: Bring the kids – all ages – to High Point Library, 6:30-7 pm. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

POSTSEASON BASEBALL: After their Saturday win (WSB coverage here), the West Seattle High School Wildcats play Ingraham at 7 tonight at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center. (1321 SW 102nd)

