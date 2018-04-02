West Seattle memorial pays tribute to local man shot to death on Queen Anne

A reader asked us this afternoon about the candles, flowers, and balloons at 24th SW/SW Kenyon. We’ve learned that they are in memory of 21-year-old Trevon McKoy, identified by the King County Medical Examiner this afternoon as the man shot and killed on lower Queen Anne Hill early Sunday. A community member who asked for anonymity tells WSB that the memorial is near where Mr. McKoy lived with his grandmother, just blocks from Denny International Middle School, which he attended before going to high school outside West Seattle, at Franklin HS; mourners gathered at the corner for a vigil last night. Citywide-media reports say McKoy had a rising rap career as JuiceTheGod, profiled last summer by Seattle Weekly, which also noted his college-basketball career. No arrest reported so far.