WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit briefing at Junction Neighborhood Organization

Our video is from Sound Transit‘s briefing at the Junction Neighborhood Organization meeting last Thursday. It didn’t exactly pick up where the West Seattle/Ballard light-rail projects’ Stakeholder Advisory Group had left off just two nights earlier (WSB coverage here), but it did aim to clarify what the next public-participation meeting, next Saturday’s West Seattle “neighborhood forum,” is meant to accomplish. The three ST staffers who briefed and answered questions from JuNO attendees attempted to clarify how, while the Stakeholder Advisory Group has recommended “alternatives” to move forward, those aren’t the final say – what ST hopes to hear from neighborhood participants are potential “refinements.” Maybe even, they said, “mix and match” elements of possible alternatives. So if you weren’t at the JuNO meeting – or at the West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting where we’re told the same team appeared earlier that night – watch and listen, and then be at next Saturday’s neighborhood forum: 10 am-12:30 pm May 5th, Masonic Center, 4736 40th SW.
