West Seattle HS seniors show award-winning app at #HouseOfCode in Washington, D.C.

(Aidan Day and Will Rasmussen. Photos courtesy Laurie Rasmussen)

Lots of people take trips during spring break – but when West Seattle High School is back in session Monday, seniors Will Rasmussen and Aidan Day just might have the best travel story to tell. They were in Washington, D.C., for the House Of Code Summit, a gathering of students who won the 2017 Congressional App Challenge. Will and Aidan were the winners in the 7th Congressional District – as announced last December, they created an app aimed at saving teachers time, via functions “to make taking attendance quick and easy.” Here’s their demo video for the app, Roll Call:

The award gained them an invitation to the summit this week, including the #HouseOfCode Demo Day yesterday, at which students were to demonstrate their apps to lawmakers, “thus turning the House of Representatives into the #HouseOfCode.”

The event announcement added: “The annual gathering is quickly becoming the new National Science Fair, but focused specifically on computer science and technology entrepreneurship.” The summit overall also was intended to recognize the more than 200 winning students from 39 states and to give them a chance to “participate in career and STEM enrichment activities.” The competition had more than 4,100 participants nationwide, who submitted more than 1,270 original apps, almost double the number from a year earlier.