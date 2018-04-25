West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle High School’s Career Tech and Art students show their work

April 25, 2018
 West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

From left, Galtero, Judah, and Kevon were three of the 100 students showing off projects at last night’s West Seattle High School showcase for Career Tech and Art students. Other student art that caught our photographer’s eye:

This was made with the 3-D printer Maker-Bot Replicator, we’re told:

Speaking of robots …

We also talked with students whose work ranged from nursing studies to developing a video game younger kids could play. The showcase was open to the community:

As noted in the event announcement, “WSHS’s academic programs feature teaching and learning with hands-on, project-based instruction. CAD design, woodworking, culinary, IT, auto mechanics, ceramics, photography, music, health, and human services programs.”

P.S. Just two months left in the school year … June 22nd is the final day for Seattle Public Schools.

