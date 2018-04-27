WEST SEATTLE GREENWAY: Last chance to answer survey about North Admiral extension

The SDOT survey about extending the West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway into North Admiral closes tomorrow. It’s not so much a survey as a chance for you to review what’s being proposed – the “survey” includes maps and graphics showing what’s under consideration. From the SDOT reminder:

What we hope to hear: Which street routes would best connect you to your neighborhood destinations?

What would make you most comfortable while walking or biking through the North Admiral district and Alaska Junction? The North Admiral Connection will include: *20 mph speed limit signs and speed humps to calm traffic

*Stop signs for side streets crossing the neighborhood greenway

*Signs and pavement markings to help people find their way

*Easier crossings of busy streets with crosswalks, flashing beacons, or traffic signals

The survey – which you’ll find here – isn’t only about the North Admiral segment; it starts off with questions about 42nd SW in The Junction, and continues northward from there.