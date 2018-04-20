West Seattle Friday: Art, film, theater, baseball, more!

(Wednesday rainbow, photographed by Paul Nicholson)

Happy Friday! Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

420 ART & CRYSTAL RENDEZVOUS: 2-7 pm at Nepenthe: “It’s an art show, is an open house, it’s a good time with great folks! Live DJ, food, drinks, FREE massage!” (9447 35th SW)

BASEBALL: 4 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex, Chief Sealth International High School hosts West Seattle High School, as the regular season nears its end. It’s the last home game for CSIHS, so the Seahawks will honor their seniors. (2801 SW Thistle)

PARTY AT ORIGINS: 4-7 pm, “live music, munchies, and fun” at Origins Cannabis (WSB sponsor), with half off “select items.” (4800 40th SW)

WILDLIFE PRESENTATION & PADDLING FILM FESTIVAL: 6 pm, watchable-wildlife presentation by Greg and Kara Whittaker precedes the Paddling Film Festival – details in our calendar listing. At the American Legion hall in The Triangle. (3618 SW Alaska)

ANTI-RACIST FILM & DISCUSSION: 6:30 pm at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation, the film “I Am Not Your Negro” and a discussion/Q&A, as detailed in our calendar listing. No admission charge. (7141 California SW)

FIVE BUCK BAND: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), live music. (5612 California SW)

‘THE PORTABLE DOROTHY PARKER’: Unique production begins its three-night run at historic Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm:

Kenyon Hall, West Seattle’s beloved performance palace, has been transformed into a 1940s New York City hotel room occupied by the famous wit and writer Dorothy Parker. For three nights only — Friday, April 20th to Sunday, April 22nd at 7:30 pm — Margot Avery brings her remarkable portrayal of this American Original to West Seattle for the Pacific Northwest premiere of the award-winning The Portable Dorothy Parker. As usual, the root beer floats with Husky Deli ice cream will be flowing and available for only $1.00 and the scintillating Lou Magor will be Master of Ceremonies. The Portable Dorothy Parker has delighted audiences and accumulated accolades across the United States and the United Kingdom. Margot Avery’s performance has been called “a sensitive and nuanced biographical portrait of Parker,” “beyond enjoyable and so informative,” and “a pleasure to breathe in.” Playwright Annie Lux and director Lee Costello are also here in town. The show is the labor of love that these three women have created and have been traveling with across the country as well to last year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland and to London for two special performances at The Phoenix Artist Club in that city’s famous West End theatre district. Tickets can be reserved by calling (206) 937-3513 or emailing kenyonhall@earthlink.net. Cash and checks only accepted at the door.

More in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

‘TWELFTH NIGHT’: Second and final weekend begins for Twelfth Night Productions‘ presentation of a music-enhanced version of Shakespeare’s classic, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. Ticket info’s in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

‘AN OCTOROON’: First weekend for ArtsWest‘s new production, a play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Brandon J. Simmons. Ticket info’s in our calendar listing. (4711 California SW)

BOYS CLUB: Ween tribute band at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm, $5 cover, 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)