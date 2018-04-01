West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE EASTER SCENES: Outdoor service; indoor egg hunt

April 1, 2018 7:39 pm
Scenes from both ends of West Seattle on Easter Sunday morning:

SUNRISE SERVICE AT THE BEACH: Thanks to Lynn Hall for the photo of this morning’s gathering at Alki Beach, where Admiral UCC, Alki UCC, and Fauntleroy UCC churches hold a joint sunrise service every Easter, rain or shine.

INDOOR EGG HUNT: And in South Delridge this morning, one of the last egg hunts of the year:

(WSB photos)

The Salvation Army invited kids into their gym for an egg hunt, followed by breakfast.

You can see our coverage of Saturday’s egg hunts here and here.

