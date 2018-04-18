WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Yet another older Subaru Outback stolen

The two older Subaru Outbacks stolen since last night and reported here have both been found – but now there’s word of ANOTHER being taken. We just talked with Alice, who says her white 1996 Outback was taken from her parking space behind an apartment building in the 4000 block of California SW this afternoon. A police report is filed. Plates AWT6441. Distinguishing features include a passenger-side dent and a “2016” rear-bumper sticker. If you see it, call 911.

DETERRING THIEVES: Even before getting the call from Alice, we had asked Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner if she had any recommendations. The Club, she says, “does work if effectively installed.” (Alice told us she usually uses one but had it off at the time because she was just briefly stopping at home.) Plus, “An alarm is also effective, if the vehicle has one- if neighbors call when they hear it and if it is consistently on.” Here’s the official SPD auto-theft-prevention tipsheet.