WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Textbook, notebooks taken; stolen Accord found

Two Crime Watch notes tonight:

TEXTBOOK, NOTEBOOKS TAKEN IN SMASH-AND-GRAB: The photo and report are from Cheryl:

My daughter’s car (parked on 53rd Ave SW between Dakota and Andover) was broken into about 4 am. I don’t expect to get anything back, especially the NorthFace backpack, Apple changer or earbuds, but if anyone sees a high-school pre-cal textbook and notebooks around, please let me know. She has 3 tests on Monday.

Just as we were getting ready to publish this, we got a note from Luke, who might have witnessed this; he reported, “At about 4:00 am this morning I heard a window break and I went to go check it out and I saw two men in hoodies digging through a car taking stuff and putting it into a Safeway bag. When they saw me, they ran. They looked like teenagers.” He said it happened across from his residence, in the 4000 block of 53rd SW, which checks to the same area Cheryl mentioned.

CAR-THEFT FOLLOWUP: Brian, who told us last night about his beige Honda Accord getting stolen, tells us it’s been found: “Thief was found asleep in my car with the engine running down in South Park, by Loretta’s.” (We don’t think it’s the same one arrested after being awakened in a stolen car in Arbor Heights on Friday, but we won’t be certain of that person’s identity until we can check with police tomorrow.)