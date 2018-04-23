WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white RAV-4; parking-lot hit & run

Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:
STOLEN CAR: From Samantha:
Car was a 2013 white (Toyota) RAV4 with a few scratches on the passenger door. Stolen from 44th and Hanford. Inside was a black seat inside, green stroller and red diaper bag. Plus a bag of baby clothes. License plate BBK1728.
Call 911 if you see it.
HIT-RUN: From Joe:
(Thursday) night in the West Seattle parking lot behind Husky Deli, someone plowed into the side of our minivan. Ok, parking is tough in West Seattle but to have someone crash into your car in the parking lot and not leave a note or something. Terrible. This is not a little scratch, it’s a huge smack and caved into the door. Their car must have had some damage. Therefore it must have been very loud and someone must have heard it. Anyone (Thursday) night in the area of the West Seattle free parking behind Husky Deli, please let us know. About 8:30 pm.
Police report # 2018-138916.
P.S. Tomorrow is your next chance to hear directly from police about local crime trends, and to bring up your neighborhood concerns, during the monthly meeting of the West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network – 6:30 pm Tuesday at the precinct (2300 SW Webster).
