WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white RAV-4; parking-lot hit & run

Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN CAR: From Samantha:

Call 911 if you see it.

HIT-RUN: From Joe:

(Thursday) night in the West Seattle parking lot behind Husky Deli, someone plowed into the side of our minivan. Ok, parking is tough in West Seattle but to have someone crash into your car in the parking lot and not leave a note or something. Terrible. This is not a little scratch, it’s a huge smack and caved into the door. Their car must have had some damage. Therefore it must have been very loud and someone must have heard it. Anyone (Thursday) night in the area of the West Seattle free parking behind Husky Deli, please let us know. About 8:30 pm.