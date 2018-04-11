West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Keepsake bag taken in burglary

April 11, 2018 6:48 pm
Posted in the WSB Forums by Kelso:

Our apartment complex’s storage unit was broken into over the weekend, and while the burglar left behind things of high value (skis, bicycles, electronics) they did take a carry-on hard-case silver Samsonite luggage from my wife and I. They also took a LeSportsac weekender bag that has a very high sentimental value and isn’t made anymore (it has an aloha stamp print on it) … A few other items were taken, but we would be particularly keen to get these back. If it’s been dumped somewhere and someone finds it, we would really appreciate getting these back! This was near the corner of Graham Street and California.

Kelso’s post includes an image of a similar bag.

