WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Helicopter search for auto-theft suspects

April 17, 2018 11:31 pm
11:31 PM: If you hear the Guardian One helicopter in southeast West Seattle, near Westcrest Park – it’s being called in to help with what scanner traffic indicates is a search for two people described as auto-theft suspects. There’s a ground search with K-9, too. The suspects are described so far as male, white, one in a camouflage jacket, ponytail and goatee, the other in a black shirt or jacket and “slightly unshaven.” If you have any information, call 911.

12:54 AM: Sounds as if police detained one person. We’ll be following up later this morning to see what else we can find out about how this started and shook out.

  • Kyle April 17, 2018 (11:59 pm)
    I noticed a sketchy light blue honda 93 accord pull up to my car earlier this evening around 9. We heard the car stop in front of the house, so my dogs started barking and I went out side. The car pulled away right when I went outside, seemed a little out of the ordinary. Looked like a white guy with a scruffy beard, didnt notice a passenger. My brother left to his house 15 minutes later and called me saying that the car from earlier was Parked below my street on Kenyon.

