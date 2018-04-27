WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Green Subaru Legacy stolen; 2 car prowls in 1 night

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch. First, another stolen Subaru:

STOLEN LEGACY: The photo is from a reader who reports, “Our 1996 green Subaru Legacy sedan was stolen from in front of 3008 Alki Ave SW sometime between 4 pm Thursday and 915 am Friday morning. License is BAL5609. Seattle Police have been advised.” Call 911 if you see it.

ONE NIGHT, TWO CAR PROWLS: The video clips are from early Thursday morning, from Charlie‘s camera in upper Luna Park:

Charlie adds, “Both just checked if our cars were locked and moved on. I have a sneaking suspicion that the first prowler is the same person who we recorded several months ago.”