WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: DUI crash investigation; package taken

Two reader reports in Crime Watch this morning:



DUI CRASH INVESTIGATION: Thanks to Keith for the photo and report from a crash around 9 last night south of Alki, at 59th SW/SW Charlestown. He reported that the driver was taken into custody after hitting parked cars; Tweets by Beat confirms it’s a DUI investigation.

And a package-theft victim reports finding himself face-to-face with the person who took his package:

PACKAGE TAKEN: Nathan reports that happened on Wednesday:

I literally spoke to a thief that stole a package from the side of my house. I did not know I had a package delivered; usually I receive a notification from UPS. You’ll see her walk to my backyard, talk to me as I was in the basement, go to the side of my house where UPS has been leaving packages lately, then run back through my yard with a much fuller bag. Seconds later, I walk outside, not realizing what had just happened. She asked if my house was for rent. I told her no, but didn’t really think it was suspicious because our neighbor rents their house out and I thought maybe they were looking for another renter. Guess I should have known better.

UPS confirmed the package was delivered minutes before the theft. If you have any information, refer to police incident # 2018-902958.