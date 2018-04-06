West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: DUI crash investigation; package taken

April 6, 2018 9:02 am
Two reader reports in Crime Watch this morning:

DUI CRASH INVESTIGATION: Thanks to Keith for the photo and report from a crash around 9 last night south of Alki, at 59th SW/SW Charlestown. He reported that the driver was taken into custody after hitting parked cars; Tweets by Beat confirms it’s a DUI investigation.

And a package-theft victim reports finding himself face-to-face with the person who took his package:

PACKAGE TAKEN: Nathan reports that happened on Wednesday:

I literally spoke to a thief that stole a package from the side of my house. I did not know I had a package delivered; usually I receive a notification from UPS.

You’ll see her walk to my backyard, talk to me as I was in the basement, go to the side of my house where UPS has been leaving packages lately, then run back through my yard with a much fuller bag. Seconds later, I walk outside, not realizing what had just happened. She asked if my house was for rent. I told her no, but didn’t really think it was suspicious because our neighbor rents their house out and I thought maybe they were looking for another renter. Guess I should have known better.

UPS confirmed the package was delivered minutes before the theft. If you have any information, refer to police incident # 2018-902958.

  • Rick April 6, 2018 (9:36 am)
    Rat’s are becoming a growing problem as are these vermin. May the pest eradication services could expand their services. I’d be OK with live traps but what’s the use with our “catch and release” policy?

