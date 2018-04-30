West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Busy night for vandals

April 30, 2018 3:33 pm
Two cases of vandalism vs. cars in West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

WINDOWS SHOT OUT: The photo is from Megan in Highland Park, who reports: “3rd time my car windows have been shot out on 9th Ave SW, in front of my house. So frustrating.”

And in Gatewood…

PAINT VANDALISM: The photo and report are from Charis:

Wanted to share as I am curious if this happened to others last night. Our car (picture) and our neighbors’ cars were tagged last night or early this morning. It was in the Gatewood area (near 39th/Southern). One car was tagged with SUCC. Not sure of the meaning. And if someone does, please share. Just a reminder that neighborhood watch efforts are important (we are thankful for ours).

