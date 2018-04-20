WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary attempt; tire theft; truck and trailer followup…

Four West Seattle Crime Watch notes tonight:

BURGLARY ATTEMPT: From the scanner – police rushed to a residence near 26th/Nevada about half an hour ago after a report that someone tried to break in while at least one resident was at home. They found and detained a suspect within minutes.

NOT SHOTS: Also via radio communications – earlier in the evening in North Delridge, 911 got multiple calls about possible gunfire heard near Delridge/Brandon and some other areas not too far from there. Officers who responded were told by people out walking that “kids” were seen setting off fireworks, so, absent a victim or other gunfire evidence, that’s what they believe people heard.

TIRE THEFT: Tony e-mailed tonight to report, “Someone is stealing right now in the Fauntleroy/Gatewood neighborhood – just went out to get something from my car and my spare tire is gone and that’s the second time it happened!”

TRUCK THEFT FOLLOWUP: More information and visuals tonight on the theft of a ’97 red Ford F250 and white trailer, reported here Thursday. Truck owner Kyle says this screengrab includes “the vehicle that dropped the car thief off at our house and then followed him once the car was stolen.”

It appears to be a dark color (green or dark blue) Ford Explorer with tan lower trim. They drove from our house at 36th down SW Charlestown … and took a right on 34th which is a very weird path to take (instead of getting on 35th, main road to highway and South Seattle)….if anyone has video on 34th or the intersection of Fauntleroy and 35th, it would be very helpful.

This video shows the stolen truck being driven off, with the other vehicle following:

The truck’s plates are C95175L; the trailer’s plate is 1261YF.